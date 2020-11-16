UrduPoint.com
GM PCB Reviews Possibility For Organizing PSL, International Matches In Niaz Stadium

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:43 PM

The General Manager Human Resources and Administration of Pakistan Cricket Board Col (Retd) Ashfaq Ahmed visited Niaz Stadium here on Monday to review present status of the ground,security and other arrangements for organizing international and Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in one of the historic cricket venue of the country

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch who accompanied him during the visit informed that international and PSL matches can be organized in Niaz Stadium Hyderabad because of suitable geographical and weather conditions.

The city of Hyderabad possessed a known status in the history of Pakistan cricket because of suitable playing atmosphere, he said and added that required facilities including hotels and airport are available in Hyderabad therefore the Niaz Stadium can be considered venue for hosting PSL and international level cricket matches.

The General Manager HR and Administration PCB said that Commissioner will inform the present status of Niaz Stadium to Chairman and other members of the board and assured that all out efforts would be made to restore the international status of Niaz Stadium at the earliest.

He also paid detailed visit to Hyderabad Club and Sports Club situated adjacent to Niaz Stadium where the officers concerned briefed him about available facilities for sports activities.

Besides the officers of concerned departments as well as the representatives from Pakistan Army, the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also present on the occasion.

