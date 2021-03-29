UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gnabry Strike Seals Germany's Away Win In Bucharest

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:30 AM

Gnabry strike seals Germany's away win in Bucharest

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :A first-half goal by Serge Gnabry was enough to seal a tight 1-0 away win for Germany against Romania on Sunday in their World Cup qualifier.

The Bayern Munich winger has scored 15 goals in just 19 appearances for the Mannschaft.

Germany out-muscled their hosts with 18 shots on goal, twice as many as the Romanians.

However, the hosts finished stronger in Bucharest with clear chances in the dying stages.

The away win leaves Germany top of Group J by just a single goal ahead of Armenia who also won their first two games.

Germany head coach Joachim Loew has targeted three straight wins from their opening 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The Germans can complete that hat-trick against North Macedonia in Duisburg on Wednesday.

Having also raced into an early lead in Thursday's 3-0 win over Iceland in Duisburg, Germany again wasted no time as the same team started against Romania.

Loew was caught on camera singing the chorus of the Barry White hit "You're the First, the Last, My Everything" before Saturday's pre-match press conference in Bucharest.

However, "Can't Get Enough" would have been more appropriate as his side picked up where they left off against Iceland.

Antonio Ruediger put a ball over the defence to Chelsea team-mate Kai Havertz who squared the ball for Gnabry to fire home on 16 minutes.

It was almost 2-0 four minutes later when Joshua Kimmich clattered the crossbar with a deflected shot from 25 metres.

It stayed 1-0 at the break, but Romania goalkeeper Florin Nita kept his side in the game with a string of saves early in the second-half.

He parried a fierce Leon Goretzka shot, then pushed the ball around the post from a Gnabry shot after the winger beat two defenders on a mazy run from halfway.

With an hour gone, Nita gratefully gathered the ball after Ilkay Gundogan failed to get a clean strike.

Nita was again called into action with ten minutes left to parry a shot by Chelsea striker Timo Werner.

At the other end, Manuel Neuer, who turned 35 on Saturday, was tested late on when Romanian forwards George Puscas fired straight at the Germany goalkeeper.

Then Nicolae Stanciu broke away, but could only fire into the side netting as the visitors held on.

Related Topics

Fire World Germany Armenia Duisburg Leon Bucharest George Same Lead Iceland Romania Macedonia Sunday Post From Top Chelsea Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

AED13 bn in letters of guarantee issued by banks i ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince attends graduation ceremony ..

7 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt; values its effo ..

8 hours ago

National Marine Dredging Company AGM elects new Bo ..

8 hours ago

Dubai reiterates commitment to COVID-19 vaccinatio ..

9 hours ago

15th edition of the UAE Ambassadors’ Forum kicks ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.