Open Menu

Goal-scoring Defender Souttar Hailed As Australia's 'cheat Code'

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 22, 2023 | 06:14 PM

Goal-scoring defender Souttar hailed as Australia's 'cheat code'

Harry Souttar has been hailed as a "cheat code" after the towering defender scored his 10th goal for Australia in the 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Palestine

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Harry Souttar has been hailed as a "cheat code" after the towering defender scored his 10th goal for Australia in the 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Palestine.

The Scotland-born centre-back headed in after 18 minutes from a corner to put Australia top of their 2026 World Cup qualifying group with two wins from two.

It silenced the thousands of spectators who turned out at the 60,000-seater stadium in Kuwait City for a match that was moved from the West Bank because of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

It was the Leicester City defender's second goal in as many internationals and his 10th since making his debut for Australia in 2019, a record more akin to a forward.

"To be fair, on set-pieces he seems to be a bit of a cheat code," forward Mitchell Duke said.

"I have got to catch him. I didn't even have a shot on goal tonight, which is a bit frustrating for attackers."

Palestine proved far tougher opposition than the Bangladesh side that Australia thrashed 7-0 in Melbourne last week to begin their World Cup campaign.

A deflected Brandon Borrello shot was Australia's only other clear chance over a nervy 90 minutes.

"It's a great feeling to be on the scoresheet again, scoring for your country is something really special," said the 25-year-old Souttar, who was born in Aberdeen.

"I don't think we were best pleased with our performance, we can play a lot better, but it's a good lesson for us as a team."

In the build-up coach Graham Arnold had described preparations for the match as "quite stressful" against the backdrop of the conflict.

"I'm very proud of the boys after everything off the field that we have gone through, getting this game plan late," Arnold said after his side's narrow victory.

"The fact we have got it done is the main thing. You have to give full credit to Palestine.

"We didn't play our best, but the most important thing was the three points."

Australia will now turn their focus to the Asian Cup, which takes place in Qatar in January-February.

Related Topics

World Australia Bangladesh Palestine Kuwait City Bank Qatar Melbourne Brandon Leicester Aberdeen Mitchell 2019 From Best Top Asia Coach Opposition

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) organizes ' ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) organizes 'Voter Education' seminars

4 minutes ago
 The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects ..

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 345 power pilferers in 24 hou ..

4 minutes ago
 Hospital waste management training

Hospital waste management training

4 minutes ago
 Federal Cabinet sub-committee proposes names of Im ..

Federal Cabinet sub-committee proposes names of Imran Khan, Bushra bibi for ECL

13 minutes ago
 Meeting discussed preparation for upcoming anti-po ..

Meeting discussed preparation for upcoming anti-polio campaign

4 minutes ago
 CDA seals 28 buildings in different areas of city

CDA seals 28 buildings in different areas of city

4 minutes ago
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education ..

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) to announce result of H ..

8 minutes ago
 People's rule will be established after winning Fe ..

People's rule will be established after winning Feb 8 election: Bilawal

8 minutes ago
 Pakistani technologies shine at China Internationa ..

Pakistani technologies shine at China International High-Tech Fair in Shenzhen

8 minutes ago
 HDF marks 25 years of transformative impact

HDF marks 25 years of transformative impact

8 minutes ago
 AlHuda International School (AIS) hold week-long c ..

AlHuda International School (AIS) hold week-long celebration

8 minutes ago
 Pakistani stock market hits record high, surpasses ..

Pakistani stock market hits record high, surpasses 58,000 points

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports