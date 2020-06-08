UrduPoint.com
Goalkeeper Subasic To Leave Monaco

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:51 PM

Danijel Subasic will leave Monaco, the Ligue 1 club announced on Monday, with the former Croatia goalkeeper's contract set to run out at the end of the month

Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Danijel Subasic will leave Monaco, the Ligue 1 club announced on Monday, with the former Croatia goalkeeper's contract set to run out at the end of the month.

"AS Monaco announce the end of the adventure with Danijel Subasic, whose contract expires on 30 June," the outfit said in a statement.

Subasic, 35, arrived at Monaco in January 2012 with the side in the second tier and was a key figure in the team which won Ligue 1 and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2017 along with an emerging Kylian Mbappe.

He played 292 times for Monaco, the second highest number of appearances made by any goalkeeper for the Principality side.

Subasic was also Croatia's starting goalkeeper during their run to the 2018 World Cup final, and saved four spot-kicks during the tournament, including three in the last 16 penalty shootout victory over Denmark.

After falling short against France in the final, Subasic retired from international football and then suffered a series of injuries which led to him losing his place as first choice Monaco keeper last season to Benjamin Lecomte.

