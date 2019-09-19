Goals Futsal Academy win trophy

Goals Futsal Academy clinched the trophy after defeating Royal Club in the final of the Inter-Club Futsal Championship organized by District Peshawar Futsal Association here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Goals Futsal academy clinched the trophy after defeating Royal Club in the final of the Inter-Club Futsal Championship organized by District Peshawar Futsal Association here on Thursday.

Senior Vice President Peshawar District Futsal Association Azmat Ullah was the chief guest on this occasion.

Secretary KP Futsal Association Moeen Uddin, officials and players were also present.

The final between Goals Club and Royals club produced great thrill for the sitting spectators.

Goals Club defeated Royals Club by 3-1. For Goals Club Aleem Khan, Qasim and Sheraz Khan scored one goal each while for Royals Club Nazir Khan reduced the margin.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and cash prizes.

A total of 8 clubs of Futsal took part in the Championship.