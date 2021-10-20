UrduPoint.com

Gobi's Paints Polo Cup 2: Day 2

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 07:25 PM

Gobi's Paints Polo Cup 2: Day 2

FC Polo Team and 4 Corps registered impressive victories in the Gobi's Paints Polo Cup 2 matches played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :FC Polo Team and 4 Corps registered impressive victories in the Gobi's Paints Polo Cup 2 matches played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, FC Polo Team overpowered Platinum Homes by 9-5.

From FC Polo Team, which had two goals handicap advantage, Hav Shahzad Ahmad fired in fabulous five goals while Captain Arslan and N Sub Israr Wali converted one goal each. For Platinum Homes, Atif Yar Tiwana and Omar Asjad Malhi banged in a brace each while Qadeer Ashfaq scored one. Raja Arslan Najeeb and Ahmad Bilal Riaz supervised the match as field umpires.

The second match of the day was well contested between 4 Corps and Rijas Development/Master Paints and after a tough fight, 4 Corps won the encounter by 6.

5-4.

From 4 Corps, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Ahmad Bilal Riaz emerged as top scorer with a contribution of a hat-trick while Lt Col Omer Minhas struck twice and Lt Col Saleem Baboo converted one.

From Rijas Development/Master Paints, all the four goals were slammed in by Raja Arslan Najeeb. Omer Asjad Malhi and Hav Shahzad Ahmad officiated the match as field umpires.

On October 22 , two crucial matches will be played, which will help in deciding the finalistsof the prestigious tournament.

