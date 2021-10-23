FC Polo Team will face Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel in the Gobi's Paints Polo Cup 2 final to be played tomorrow (Sunday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF).

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :FC Polo Team will face Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel in the Gobi's Paints Polo Cup 2 final to be played tomorrow (Sunday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF).

According to JPF President Col (retd) Shoaib Aftab, Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) President Maj Gen (retd) Akram Sahi will grace the finals as chief guest.

Gobi's Paints CEO Umar Asif, Director Mrs Ammar Umar, JPF Secretary Maj (retd) Babar Mahboob Awan, polo players and their families will also be present on the occasion.

One of the finalists, FC Polo Team, consists of Captain Arslan, Hav Zia Ur Rehman, NS Israr Wali and Hav Shahzad Ahmad while other finalist team, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, comprises Usman Anwar Aziz, Aleem Yar Tiwana, Mir Shoaib Ahmad and Saqib Khan Khakwani.