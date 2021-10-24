LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :FC Polo Team clinched the second consecutive title when defeated Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel 9-8 in the main final of the Gobi's Paints Polo Cup 2 played here at Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Sunday.

Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) President Maj Gen (retd) Muhammad Akram Sahi graced the finals as chief guest and distributed prizes and trophies among the winners. Other notables present on the occasion were Gobi's Paints CEO Umar Asif, JPF President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, General Secretary Maj (R) Babar Mahboob Awan, polo players and their families and polo enthusiasts.

Last Sunday, FC Polo Team claimed the Gobi's Paints title after beating the same opponents, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, by 9-7 in the main final. This Sunday, the main final proved to be a thrilling one and in the dying moments of the final, FC Polo Team successfully converted the match-winning goal to win the final and trophy by 9-8.

From FC Polo Team, which had two goals handicap advantage, Hav Shahzad Ahmad once again excelled with stick and horse as he displayed outstanding polo skills and techniques and fired in fabulous five goals while the remaining contribution came from NS Israr Wali and Captain Arslan (one goal each). From the runners-up team, Saqib Khan Khakwani also played superbly and fired in fantastic five goals and Mir Shoaib banged in a brace and Aleem Yar Tiwana struck one.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, 4 Corps beat Diamond Paints by 5.5-3. From 4 Corps, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Ahmad Bilal Riaz hammered a hat-trick and Lt Col Omer Minhas banged in a brace. From Diamond Paints, Mir Huzaifa Ahmad struck twice and Raja Jalal Arslan once.