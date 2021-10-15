UrduPoint.com

Gobi's Paints Polo Cup 2021: Finalists Decided

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 09:14 PM

Gobi's Paints Polo Cup 2021: Finalists decided

Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and FC Polo Team qualified for the Gobi's Paints Polo Cup 2021 final here on Friday at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and FC Polo Team qualified for the Gobi's Paints Polo Cup 2021 final here on Friday at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club.

While Mixed Bag and 4 Corps qualified for the subsidiary final. On the fourth day of the event, two matches were played. In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel thrashed Mixed Bag by 15-4.

From the winning side, Mir Huzaifa Ahmad excelled with excellent eight goals while Raja Jalal Arslan cracked a quartet and Usman Aziz hammered a hat-trick. From the losing side, Omar Asjad Malhi slammed in a hat-trick and Daniyal Sheikh scored one.

The second match of the day proved to be a thrilling one, where after a tough fight, 4 Corps defeated FC Polo Team by 7-6 in the sudden death chukker. But FC Polo Team earned a main final spot because of better goal average.

