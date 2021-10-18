The Gobi's Paints Polo Cup 2 will roll into action from Tomorrow (Tuesday) here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Gobi's Paints Polo Cup 2 will roll into action from Tomorrow (Tuesday) here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground.

JP&CC President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab said on Monday Diamond Paints will take on Platinum Homes at 2:45 pm while 4 Corps will vie against Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel at 3:45 pmin the second match of the day. While the finals will be played on Sunday.

"Total six teams are featuring in the four-goal event which are divided into two pools.

Pool A includes Diamond Paints, Platinum Homes and FC Polo Team while Pool B comprises 4 Corps, Diamond Paints and Rijas Development/Master Paints," he added.

Col (R) Shoaib Aftab also thanked sponsors Gobi's Paints for their generous support for the promotion of polo in the country. He also said the event wouldprovide the polo lovers opportunities to witness high quality polo throughoutthe week while hopefully, the final would be action-packed and enthralling one.