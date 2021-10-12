UrduPoint.com

Mixed Bag won the opening match of the Gobi's Paints Polo Cup 2021 here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Mixed Bag won the opening match of the Gobi's Paints Polo Cup 2021 here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club on Tuesday.

The action-packed match was witnessed by Gobi's Paints CEO Umar Asif, JPCC President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary General Maj (R) Babar Mahboob Awan, Irfan Ali Haider, Farhad Sheikh, Rafay Sheikh, Maj (R) Ali Taimur and others.

Mixed bag dominated the match right from the word go as they converted one goal each in the first three chukkers. 4 Corps made their presence felt in the third chukker, where they banged in a beautiful brace to reduce the margin to 3-2. But this was all they could get from the match as they couldn't add more in their tally while on the other hand, Mixed Bag slammed in one more goal in the fourth and last chukker to win the encounter with a margin of four goals to two and a half.

Ahmed Khan and Shahzad officiated the match as field umpires.

From the winning side, Mixed Bag, the goal scorers were Omar Asjad Malhi, who hammered a hat-trick, and Sufi Muhammad Haroon, who converted one goal. From the losing side, which had a half goal handing advantage, Lt Col Saleem Babu struck both the goals.

Tomorrow (Wednesday), the only match of the day will be contested between FC Polo Team andDiamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel at 4:00 pm.

