LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The Gobi's Paints Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2021 will get underway here at the Punjab Tennis academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah tomorrow (Tuesday).

According to Tournament Director Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also former Davis Cup Captain and PLTA Secretary, said that players from across Punjab will be seen in action. "For the development and encouragement of seniors and junior players, 10 categories have been announced for Gobi's Paints Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2021, which include Men's Singles and Doubles, Ladies Singles, Boys U-18, Boys U-14, Boys U-14 Doubles, Boys/Girls U-12, Boys/Girls U-10, Boys/Girls U-8 and Boys/Girls U-6 age category.

Malik thanked Gobi's Paints for sponsoring the event, which will help in further flourishing the game in Punjab.

The opening ceremony of the tournament will be tomorrow (Tuesday) at 3:00 pm, where Main Kashif Saeedof Gobi's Paints will be chief guest and inaugurate the event. All the finals of the championship will be playedon February 20 at 2:00 pm at Punjab Tennis Academy, Malik added.