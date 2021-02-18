UrduPoint.com
Gobi's Paints Punjab Open Tennis Championship: Abid, Ahmad Reach Semis

Muhammad Rameez 43 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:23 PM

Muhammad Abid, Ahmad Kamil, Imran Bhatti and Heera Ashiq booked berths in the men's singles semifinals of the Gobi's Paints Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2021 after winning their respective quarterfinals played here at PLTA Courts on Thursday

In the men's singles quarterfinals, Muhammad Abid outsmarted Shaeel Durab 6-1, 6-2, Ahmed Kamil routed Faizan Fayyaz 6-3, 6-2, Imran Bhatti outpaced Bilal Asim 6-2, 6-2 and seasoned campaigner Heera Ashiq beat Farman Shakeel 6-2, 6-2. Now in the semifinals, Abid will play against Ahmad Kamil while Imran Bhatti will vie against Heera Ashiq.

In the U-18 semifinals, Faizan Fayyaz beat Hamza Jawad 6-2, 6-2.

Emerging player Asad Zaman beat Ameer Mazari 4-2, 5-3 in the U-14 first semifinal while in the second one, Haniya Minhas defeated Shehryar Anees 4-1, 4-2.

In the men's doubles quarterfinals, Heera Ashiq/Ahmad Babar beat Dr Nufaid/Aqeel 6-1, 6-2, Omer Babar/Khurram Nazir beat Hassan Riaz/Faizan Fayyaz 6-3, 6-4, Imran Bhatti/Tariq Sadiq beat Yousaf/Faiz Rasool 6-2, 6-3, Mohammad Abid/Talha Waheed beat Zeeshan Ashraf/Hamza Jawad 6-1, 6-1.

In U-18 quarterfinals, Farman Shakeel beat Shaeel Durab 6-3, 6-3, Bilal Asim beat Shehryar Anees 6-0, 6-4, Hamza Jawad beat Zaeem Ghafoor 6-0, 6-3, Faizan Fayyaz beat Asad Zaman 6-1, 6-3.

