Fri 19th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The Gobi's Paints Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2021 finals will be played tomorrow (Saturday) here at the PLTA Courts.

In the men's singles semifinals, Muhammad Abid excelled against Ahmad Kamil and won the encounter with a score of 6-2, 6-4 while seasoned campaigner Heera Ashiq faced tough resistance from Imran Bhatti of Lahore Gymkhana before winning the encounter 6-3, 6-7, 10-6. Abid will take on Heera in the final tomorrow.

In the U-10 semifinals, Abdur Rehman of AAA Associates thrashed Muhammad Omer 6-0. Abdur Rehman, who won the same category title in the last event, had won 8 gold medals so far in this year in U-10 age category.

Hajra of AAA Associates outlasted Fajjar Fayyaz 6-2. Hajra is also in great form and consecutively performing well in the U-10 age category and has a bright future ahead.

In the U-12 semifinals, sensational Ameer Mazari overpowered spirited Zohaib Afzal Malik 4-1, 4-1 while Haniya Minhas defeated Omer Jawad 5-3, 4-1.

Allied Paints Industries Pvt LTD Chief Operating Officer Maj (retd) Asim Zafar will grace the finals as chief guest and distribute prizes and certificates among the winners and top performers. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), tennis players and their families will also be present on the occasion.

