Goetze scores as Frankfurt beat Bremen 4-3

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Former Bayern and Dortmund forward Mario Goetze scored the opener as Eintracht Frankfurt picked up their first win of the season with a 4-3 victory away at Bremen.

The goal was the 2014 World Cup winner's first since he moved to Frankfurt from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the summer.

Goetze's goal was the first of five in a seesawing first half.

Bremen regained the lead, before the visitors snatched it back again to go into the break 3-2 up.

Frankfurt's Djibril Sow drilled in a shot after 48 minutes to put his side 4-2 up and on track for what looked like a comfortable victory, before Bremen's Niclas Fuellkrug converted a penalty in second-half injury time.

Bremen's Scottish striker Oliver Burke, who secured the home side a win and a draw in their past two fixtures with injury-time goals, was unable to conjure another late Werder escape.

The loss was Bremen's first since being promoted back to the Bundesliga this season.

- 'Point gained' - Stuttgart managed a 0-0 draw away at Cologne on Sunday despite second-half red cards for Luca Pfeiffer, in his first start for the club, and American manager Pellegrino Matarazzo.

Both sides had chances to score in a fiery encounter dominated by acrobatic goalkeeping performances.

Stuttgart narrowly edged the opening period, with Silas Katompa Mvumpa spurning several opportunities to open the scoring for the visitors.

Pfeiffer saw red in the 52nd minute after sinking his studs into Timo Huebers' ankle.

Matarazzo picked up a second yellow in the 72nd minute for admonishing the match officials and spent the remainder of the game on his mobile phone, coaching from the stands.

Cologne's Jan Thielmann had a chance to win the game deep into second-half injury time for the home side when he struck a spiralling bullet towards goal but the effort was palmed away by Stuttgart 'keeper Florian Mueller.

Matarazzo told AFP subsidiary SID he was proud of his side's resilience.

"The second half was dominated by the red card. I have to compliment my team on the way they continued to play as a unit." "All in all, we are satisfied." Cologne coach Steffen Baumgart echoed the sentiment of his Stuttgart counterpart, saying the draw was "a good result".

"We should be satisfied," Baumgart told DAZN.

"It's more a point gained than a point lost." The result was the third draw for each side in four matches this season.

Cologne missed the presence and goal smarts of Anthony Modeste, who departed for Dortmund one game into the season.

Stuttgart lacked the penetration usually provided by striker Sasa Kalajdzic, who was left out of the squad ahead of a potential move to the Premier League.