UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Goffin 'very Motivated' As Belgium Make Winning ATP Cup Start

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 08:38 PM

Goffin 'very motivated' as Belgium make winning ATP Cup start

World number 11 David Goffin said he was "very motivated" after getting his season off to a winning start Friday at the ATP Cup in Sydney, which was marred by a national anthem gaffe by organisers

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :World number 11 David Goffin said he was "very motivated" after getting his season off to a winning start Friday at the ATP Cup in Sydney, which was marred by a national anthem gaffe by organisers.

Belgium's top player led his team to a 3-0 cleansweep over Group C rivals Moldova at the inaugural 24-nation event that is also being played in Brisbane and Perth.

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov narrowly avoided being beaten by Britain's Dan Evans in the same group, with the former world number three rallying from a set down to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Goffin cruised past an error-laden Radu Albot 6-4, 6-1, rarely threatened by the world number 46 who broke new ground in 2019 by becoming his country's first ATP Tour title winner at Delray Beach.

"I was very good intensity, good energy, good attitude. That made the difference," said Goffin, who made two ATP Tour finals last year at Halle and Cincinnati.

"I'm very motivated, happy to start the year with new ambitions, so maybe that's why today was a very good match." "It's never easy to start the season with the first match, first team competition, the new format, with the team on the bench.

And the way I played, I'm very pleased and so it's good for the next tie." The ATP Cup, which allows on-court coaching, has 24 nations split into six groups across the three cities, with eight teams emerging from the round-robin to compete in a knockout phase in Sydney until one country is left standing.

Under the format, the second-ranked singles players from each team face each other first before the top players take to the court, followed by a doubles.

Belgium's Steve Darcis earlier scrapped past Alexander Cozbinov 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 7-5 to hand his country a perfect start, with the match marred by the Romanian anthem being played beforehand instead of Moldova.

"We are sincerely sorry and have apologised personally to Team Moldova," the ATP said.

Cozbinov, ranked 818 and who had never played an ATP Tour match before, insisted it was "not a big deal".

"But it wasn't that hard to pick the right anthem," he told AFP. "Moldova and Romania have the same flag so probably that's why they made a mistake. Hopefully next time it's going to be the right one."

Related Topics

World Threatened Brisbane Perth Sydney Split David Same Cincinnati Romania Moldova 2019 Event From Top Court

Recent Stories

93 power-pilferers caught in south Punjab

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad asks Liaquat Univers ..

3 minutes ago

Man die, Additional DC among 11 injure in Sibi acc ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah orders Or ..

3 minutes ago

KP Govt doing efforts to get net hydel profit as p ..

8 minutes ago

Man died, Additional DC among 12 injured in Sibi a ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.