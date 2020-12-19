UrduPoint.com
Goggia Turns Tables On Suter In Second Val D'Isere Downhill

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Vald'Isère, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Olympic champion Sofia Goggia won Saturday's World Cup downhill, relegating into second Corinne Suter who had got the better of her in the season-opening downhill at the French resort 24 hours earlier.

American Breezy Johnson repeated her third place in Friday's downhill to ensure an identikit podium.

Goggia beat the World Cup downhill champion Suter by 24 hundredths of a second to join her at the top of the discipline's standings.

This was the 28-year-old Italian's eighth World Cup success.

"It wasn't a perfect run," she said.

"I could have been quicker in some sections but my technique was up to surgical standard."In the race for the overall World Cup winner Switzerland's Michelle Gisin who was ninth here moves into second place behind Petra Vlhova.

The action at Val d'Isere concludes Sunday with a super-G scheduled for 1000GMT.

