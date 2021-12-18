Goggia wins downhill to take lead in overall standings

Italy's Sofia Goggia took the lead in the World Cup overall standings after winning the women's downhill at Val d'Isere on Saturday

Vald'Isre, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Italy's Sofia Goggia took the lead in the World Cup overall standings after winning the women's downhill at Val d'Isere on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Olympic downhill champion produced a superb second half of the race to seal victory edging Breezy Johnson of the United States by 27 hundredths of a second.

Austrian Mirjam Puchner finished third 91 hundredths off the pace.

Goggia's victory took her to 535 points in the overall standings, 10 points ahead of American star Mikaela Shiffrin, who will compete in the Super-G on Sunday.

One of Goggia's main rivals Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami was absent due to testing positive for Covid-19.