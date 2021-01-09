Goggia wins St Anton downhill

Italy's Sofia Goggia won the women's World Cup downhill at St Anton in Austria on Saturday, her sixth victory in the discipline and her second this season

St Anton, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Italy's Sofia Goggia won the women's World Cup downhill at St Anton in Austria on Saturday, her sixth victory in the discipline and her second this season.

The 28-year-old, who won the Olympic downhill in Pyeongchang in 2018, edged Austria's Tamara Tippler by 0.96secs with the American Breezy Johnson a further 0.08secs back in third.

Goggia, who also three career victories in Super G to her credit, now leads the discipline standings and is up to third in the overall standings, still 235 points behind leader Petra Vlhova.

Timed at 130 kilometres per hour, Goggia looks increasingly like the new queen of speed on the women's circuit, taking over the mantle from the American Lindsey Vonn, who retired two years ago.

Her compatriot Laura Pirovano, 23, scored the best result of her young career, as she finished fifth.

With her second place, Tippler clambered on to the downhill podium for the first time in her career, after five runners-up spots in Super-G.

Johnson finished third for the third time this season in downhill after two podium finishes at Val-d'Isere in December.

The Slovakian Vhlova kept up the pace at top of the general classification with 12th place in one of her weaker events.

The Swiss Michelle Gisin, her main rival for the big crystal globe, finished in 20th place and is now 139 points behind Vhlova in second place in the standings.

Czech Esther Ledecka, who is also a star of snowboarding, finished fourth, just off the podium.

On Sunday, the skiers will take part in the Super-G event in St Anton.