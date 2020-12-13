Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament to be held on Dec 20

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament will be organized at Government Technical Teachers Training College Dhadiwala here on December 20 and 9 teams from Faisalabad will participate in this tournament.

This was stated by Rana Ayub Aslam Manj Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) while addressing a meeting of FCCI Standing Committee on Kabaddi.

He said that Faisalabad chamber is fully aware of its social corporate responsibilities and in this regard every effort is being made to promote healthy sports especially among the new generation.

He particularly appreciated the services of FCCI Standing Committee on Kabaddi and said that the chamber would extend all possible cooperation for the success of such events.

Tayyab Gilani Chairman FCCI Standing Committee said that last year there was a program to organize Lyallpur International Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament in collaboration with Faisalabad Chamber but this event had to be canceled due to coronavirus. Now he wants to hold this international tournament again according to corona SOP in which four national level Kabaddi teams will be included.

He said that like other institutions, Faisalabad Chamber should also form its own Kabaddi team while high performing players should also be given jobs in various industries.

He also appreciated the services of former FCCI President Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan for the promotion of Kabaddi game.