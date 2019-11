Gold Cup Kabaddi tournament to be held on Friday

Faisalabad Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament will be arranged at al-Fateh Sports Complex Saleemi Chowk Sitiana Road here on Friday (November 22)

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Faisalabad Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament will be arranged at al-Fateh sports Complex Saleemi Chowk Sitiana Road here on Friday (November 22).

A spokesman of the tournament organizing committee said today that Kabaddi matches will be played from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and teams Bandesha Kabaddi Club, 32-JB Kabaddi Club Toba, Sher Punjab Kabaddi Club Sajjadan, Shaheen Kabaddi Club Ghiyala, Alam Kabaddi Club Gaddian, Gilani Kabaddi Club 208-RB, Ittehad Kabaddi Club Nallaywala and Randhawa Kabaddi Club Mullanpur will participate in this tournament in addition to national and international players.

He said that first position holder will be awarded a case prize of Rs 60,000,while Rs 40000 will be awarded to the runner up team.

The teams who will qualify for semifinal will be awarded cash prize of Rs 10000 and Rs 5000/- will be awarded to those who will qualify for quarterfinal. Special prizes will also be awarded to the best raiders and stoppers.

General Secretary Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Rana Muhammad Sarwar will be chief guest of this tournament while Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib, MNA Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad Mehmood Javed Bhatti, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, MPAs Chaudhary Lateef Nazar and Waris Aziz will be guests of honors, he added.