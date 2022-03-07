UrduPoint.com

Golden Day For Canada At Winter Paralympics

Muhammad Rameez Published March 07, 2022 | 06:41 PM

A hat-trick of gold medals propelled Canada from sixth to third in the Beijing Winter Paralympics' medal table on Monday, as hosts China extended their streak of success

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :A hat-trick of gold medals propelled Canada from sixth to third in the Beijing Winter Paralympics' medal table on Monday, as hosts China extended their streak of success.

On the third day of action in the Chinese capital, Natalie Wilkie powered home in the standing long distance cross-country skiing event, while fellow Canadian Brian McKeever, 42, claimed victory in the visually impaired category.

It was McKeever's 14th Paralympic gold medal at his sixth games appearance.

"I'm still hungry," he told reporters.

Beijing will be his last Games but he still has sprint and the middle races to go -- which means a chance to equal the 16-gold-medal haul of German former para-alpine skier Gerd Sch nfelder, the most decorated men's Paralympian.

At the snowboard cross, first-time Paralympian and double-amputee Tyler Turner made his mark with gold for Canada in the LL1 category.

Four years ago, after a skydiving crash, he didn't think he would snowboard again.

