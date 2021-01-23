UrduPoint.com
Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 08:31 PM

Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship scores

Leading third-round scores from the European Tour's season-opening Abu Dhabi Championship on Saturday (par 72/GBR & IRL unless stated)

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Leading third-round scores from the European Tour's season-opening Abu Dhabi Championship on Saturday (par 72/GBR & IRL unless stated): 203 - Rory McIlroy 64-72-67 204 - Tyrrell Hatton 65-68-71 205 - Tommy Fleetwood 71-67-67 206 - Marc Warren 72-66-68, David Lipsky (USA) 72-66-68 207 - Rafael Cabrera Bello (ESP) 67-67-73208 - Jason Scrivener (AUS) 67-70-71209 - Christian Bezuidenhout (RSA) 71-71-67, George Coetzee (RSA) 70-71-68, Mikko Korhonen (FIN) 69-69-71, Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA) 69-72-68, Wade Ormsby (AUS) 69-70-70, Chris Paisley 72-68-69, Matt Wallace 68-70-71, Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR) 66-71-72.

