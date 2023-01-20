UrduPoint.com

Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published January 20, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship scores

Leading second-round scores from the European Tour's Abu Dhabi Championship on Friday (GBR & IRL unless stated/par 72)

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Leading second-round scores from the European Tour's Abu Dhabi Championship on Friday (GBR & IRL unless stated/par 72): 134 - Francesco Molinari (ITA) 67-67, Guido Migliozzi (ITA) 65-69 135 - Jason Scrivener (AUS) 65-70 136 - George Coetzee (RSA) 68-68, Alexander Bjork (SWE) 71-65, Alexander Levy (FRA) 68-68, Victor Perez (FRA) 71-65, Scott Jamieson 67-69 137 - Ryan Fox (NZL) 71-66, Adrian Meronk (POL) 70-67, Masahiro Kawamura (JPN) 67-70, Shane Lowry 67-70, Shubhankar Sharma (IND) 67-70, Antoine Rozner (FRA) 69-68, Min Woo Lee (AUS) 68-69 Selected: 139 - Tyrrell Hatton 72-67, Seamus Power 66-73 141 - Tommy Fleetwood 68-73, Ian Poulter 71-70142 - Lee Westwood 69-73, Henrik Stenson (SWE) 68-74148 - Sepp Straka (AUT) 75-73, Patrick Reed (USA) 72-76

Related Topics

USA Abu Dhabi Ita George From Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

From ADSW to COP28: UAE’s pioneering journey lea ..

From ADSW to COP28: UAE’s pioneering journey leading up to the Year of Sustain ..

10 minutes ago
 German Ambassador calls on CM Balochsitan

German Ambassador calls on CM Balochsitan

1 minute ago
 Google Says to Cut 12,000 Jobs in Latest Round of ..

Google Says to Cut 12,000 Jobs in Latest Round of Big Tech Layoffs

1 minute ago
 District admin to launch clean, green drive in cit ..

District admin to launch clean, green drive in city from Feb 1

1 minute ago
 Germany says no decision on tanks despite Ukraine ..

Germany says no decision on tanks despite Ukraine pleas

1 minute ago
 Leopard: Mighty German tank long sought by Ukraine ..

Leopard: Mighty German tank long sought by Ukraine

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.