Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship Scores
Muhammad Rameez Published January 20, 2023 | 08:53 PM
Leading second-round scores from the European Tour's Abu Dhabi Championship on Friday (GBR & IRL unless stated/par 72)
Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Leading second-round scores from the European Tour's Abu Dhabi Championship on Friday (GBR & IRL unless stated/par 72): 134 - Francesco Molinari (ITA) 67-67, Guido Migliozzi (ITA) 65-69 135 - Jason Scrivener (AUS) 65-70 136 - George Coetzee (RSA) 68-68, Alexander Bjork (SWE) 71-65, Alexander Levy (FRA) 68-68, Victor Perez (FRA) 71-65, Scott Jamieson 67-69 137 - Ryan Fox (NZL) 71-66, Adrian Meronk (POL) 70-67, Masahiro Kawamura (JPN) 67-70, Shane Lowry 67-70, Shubhankar Sharma (IND) 67-70, Antoine Rozner (FRA) 69-68, Min Woo Lee (AUS) 68-69 Selected: 139 - Tyrrell Hatton 72-67, Seamus Power 66-73 141 - Tommy Fleetwood 68-73, Ian Poulter 71-70142 - Lee Westwood 69-73, Henrik Stenson (SWE) 68-74148 - Sepp Straka (AUT) 75-73, Patrick Reed (USA) 72-76