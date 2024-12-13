Golf: Alfred Dunhill Championship scores

Leading scores after the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane, South Africa, on Friday (Par 72)

133 - Marcus Kinhult (SWE) 65-68

136 - Dale Whitnell (ENG) 69-67, Andrea Pavan (ITA) 67-69, Dean Burmester (RSA) 69-67

137 - Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 71-66, Shaun Norris (RSA) 67-70, Keenan Davidse (RSA) 69-68, Casey Jarvis (RSA) 65-72, Matthew Southgate (ENG) 70-67, Andy Sullivan (ENG) 64-73, Alex Fitzpatrick (ENG) 65-72, Ding Wenyi (CHN) 68-69, Martin Couvra (FRA) 71-66, Frederic Lacroix (FRA) 70-67

138 - Romain Langasque (FRA) 68-70, Adrian Otaegui (ESP) 71-67, Joel Moscatel (ESP) 72-66, Simon Forsstrom (SWE) 73-65, John Parry (ENG) 67-71, Joost Luiten (NED) 71-67, Darius van Driel (NED) 67-71