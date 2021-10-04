Golf: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship scores

St Andrews, United Kingdom, Oct 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Final scores in the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews on Sunday (GBR/IRL unless stated, par 72): 270 - Danny Willett 67-69-66-68 272 - Tyrrell Hatton 64-70-71-67, Joakim Lagergren (SWE) 67-72-67-66 273 - Shane Lowry 71-67-67-68, Richard Bland 69-72-64-68 274 - Daniel Gavins 67-68-71-68 275 - Dean Burmester (RSA) 70-69-71-65, Tommy Fleetwood 66-71-71-67 276 - Matthias Schmid (GER) 71-68-70-67, John Murphy 69-69-67-71, Kristoffer Broberg (SWE) 71-71-69-65 277 - Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 68-70-70-69, Alexander Noren (SWE) 70-68-70-69278 - Li Haotong (CHN) 64-72-74-68, Jeff Winther (DEN) 66-71-69-72, Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN) 70-68-71-69279 - Jorge Campillo (ESP) 70-73-69-67, Guido Migliozzi (ITA) 68-72-71-68, Chang Yi-keun (KOR) 67-73-72-67, Eddie Pepperell 68-71-71-69, Richie Ramsay 67-72-70-70, Ewen Ferguson 65-73-69-72, Calum Hill 73-69-70-67