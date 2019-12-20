Golf: Australian PGA Championship scores

Leading second-round scores Friday from the Australian PGA Championship, co-sanctioned with the European Tour, at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast (Par 72, Australia unless stated)

Gold Coast, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Leading second-round scores Friday from the Australian PGA Championship, co-sanctioned with the European Tour, at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast (Par 72, Australia unless stated): 135 - Yuan Yechun (CHN) 70-65 136 - Anthony Quayle 70-66 137 - Adam Scott 70-67, Wade Ormsby 68-69 138 - Michael Hendry (NZL) 70-68, Tom Power Horan 72-66 139 - Bryce Easton (RSA) 71-68, Cameron Smith 74-65 140 - Rhein Gibson 71-69, Min Woo Lee 68-72, Mikumu Horikawa (JPN) 72-68, Nick Voke (NZL) 69-71, Ryan Chisnall (NZL) 68-72, Travis Smyth 68-72, Harry Bateman (NZL) 69-71, Brett Rankin 67-73141 - Johannes Veerman (USA) 70-71, Cameron Champ (USA) 71-70, Ryan Fox (NZL) 69-72, Steven Jeffress 71-70, Nick Cullen 68-73, Andrew Dodt 69-72, Aaron Cockerill (CAN) 70-71, Brett Rumford 72-69, Kim Min-kyu (KOR) 72-69142 - Stewart Cink (USA) 70-72, Calum Hill (SCO) 70-72, Brady Watt 72-70, Blake Windred 72-70, Cameron Davis 72-70, Damien Perrier (FRA) 70-72