UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Golf: Australian PGA Championship Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 01:25 PM

Golf: Australian PGA Championship scores

Leading second-round scores Friday from the Australian PGA Championship, co-sanctioned with the European Tour, at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast (Par 72, Australia unless stated)

Gold Coast, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Leading second-round scores Friday from the Australian PGA Championship, co-sanctioned with the European Tour, at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast (Par 72, Australia unless stated): 135 - Yuan Yechun (CHN) 70-65 136 - Anthony Quayle 70-66 137 - Adam Scott 70-67, Wade Ormsby 68-69 138 - Michael Hendry (NZL) 70-68, Tom Power Horan 72-66 139 - Bryce Easton (RSA) 71-68, Cameron Smith 74-65 140 - Rhein Gibson 71-69, Min Woo Lee 68-72, Mikumu Horikawa (JPN) 72-68, Nick Voke (NZL) 69-71, Ryan Chisnall (NZL) 68-72, Travis Smyth 68-72, Harry Bateman (NZL) 69-71, Brett Rankin 67-73141 - Johannes Veerman (USA) 70-71, Cameron Champ (USA) 71-70, Ryan Fox (NZL) 69-72, Steven Jeffress 71-70, Nick Cullen 68-73, Andrew Dodt 69-72, Aaron Cockerill (CAN) 70-71, Brett Rumford 72-69, Kim Min-kyu (KOR) 72-69142 - Stewart Cink (USA) 70-72, Calum Hill (SCO) 70-72, Brady Watt 72-70, Blake Windred 72-70, Cameron Davis 72-70, Damien Perrier (FRA) 70-72

Related Topics

USA Australia Gold Coast Adam Scott Shanghai Cooperation Organization From

Recent Stories

Pakistan's earns $166 million from travel services ..

5 minutes ago

In a historic first, Pakistani-American journalist ..

6 minutes ago

Trump's Impeachment Not Influencing Relations With ..

6 minutes ago

GB determined to provide decent transport faciliti ..

6 minutes ago

China's Yuan storms to Australian PGA Championship ..

6 minutes ago

 IHC dismisses for being non-maintainable petitio ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.