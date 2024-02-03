Golf: Bahrain Championship Scores
Published February 03, 2024
Leading third-round scores from the European Tour's Bahrain Championship on Saturday (GBR & IRL unless stated/par 72)
204 - Dylan Frittelli (RSA) 67 68 69
206 - Ockie Strydom (RSA) 66 71 69
207 - Jesper Svensson (SWE) 70 65 72
209 - Joel Girrbach (SUI) 65 70 74, Sebastian Garcia (ESP) 71 68 70, Sam Bairstow 70 69 70, Scott Jamieson 67 71 71, Niklas Norgaard Moeller (DEN) 69 69 71, Zander Lombard (RSA) 65 73 71, Frederic Lacroix (FRA) 69 71 69
210 - Matthew Jordan 68 72 70, Sebastian Soderberg (SWE) 68 71 71, Harrison Endycott (AUS) 69 68 73
211- Will Enefer 69 72 70, Ugo Coussaud (FRA) 68 72 71, Julien Guerrier (RA) 70 67 74
212 - Andy Sullivan 69 73 70, Daan Huizing (NED) 70 72 70, Nicolas Colsaerts (BEL) 70 72 70, Grant Forrest 70 72 70, Marcus Armitage 67 74 71, Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN) 67 73 72, Darren Fichardt (RSA) 70 69 73, Matthew Southgate 69 71 72, Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) 68 71 73
