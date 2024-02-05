Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Open Menu

Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Leading final-round scores from the European Tour's Bahrain Championship on Sunday (GBR & IRL unless stated/par 72):

275: Dylan Frittelli (RSA) 67-68-69-71

277: Zander Lombard (RSA) 65-73-71-68, Jesper Svensson (SWE) 70-65-72-70

279: Frederic Lacroix (FRA) 69-71-69-70, Ockie Strydom (RSA) 66-71-69-73

280: Aaron Cockerill (CAN) 66-73-74-67, Sebastian Soderberg (SWE) 68-71-71-70

281: Joel Girrbach (SUI) 65-70-74-72, Julien Guerrier (FRA) 70-67-74-70, Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN) 67-73-72-69, Niklas Norgaard (DEN) 69-69-71-72

282: Ugo Coussaud (FRA) 68-72-71-71, Sebastian Garcia (ESP) 71-68-70-73, Rikuya Hoshino (JPN) 68-73-72-69, Antoine Rozner (FRA) 70-73-70-69

