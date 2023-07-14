Golf: Barbasol Championship Scores
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 14, 2023 | 08:30 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Leading first-round scores on Thursday in the US PGA Tour Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky (USA unless noted, par-72): 63 - Lucas Glover 64 - Ryan Armour, Ryan Moore 65 - Daniel Brown (ENG), Wesley Bryan, Cody Gribble, Andrew Novak66 - Marcus Helligkilde (DEN), Marcus Kinhult (SWE), Adam Long, Angel Hidalgo Portillo (ESP), Bo Van Pelt, Vincent Norrman (SWE), Johannes Veerman67 - Peter Malnati, Clément Sordet (FRA), Niklas Norgaard (DEN), Sean O'Hair, Chad Ramey, Patton Kizzire, JC Ritchie (RSA), Wes Homan, Deon Germishuys (RSA)