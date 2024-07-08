Open Menu

Golf: BMW International Open Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 08, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Golf: BMW International Open scores

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Leading final-round scores from the European Tour's BMW International Open in Munich, Germany on Sunday (par 72/GBR & IRL unless stated):

270 - Ewen Ferguson

272 - Jordan Smith, David Micheluzzi (AUS)

274 - Matthew Southgate, Connor Syme

275 - Jens Dantorp (SWE), Rikuya Hoshino (JPN), Matthis Besard (BEL)

276 - Romain Langasque (FRA), Ross Fisher, Flippo Celli (ITA), Thomas Pieters (BEL)

277 - Patrick Reed (USA), Julien Guerrier (FRA), Jack Davidson

278 - Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)

Related Topics

USA Germany Munich David Ita Sunday From BMW

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

17 hours ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

1 day ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

1 day ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

1 day ago
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

1 day ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

1 day ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

1 day ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

1 day ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

1 day ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports