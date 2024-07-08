Golf: BMW International Open Scores
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 08, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Leading final-round scores from the European Tour's BMW International Open in Munich, Germany on Sunday (par 72/GBR & IRL unless stated):
270 - Ewen Ferguson
272 - Jordan Smith, David Micheluzzi (AUS)
274 - Matthew Southgate, Connor Syme
275 - Jens Dantorp (SWE), Rikuya Hoshino (JPN), Matthis Besard (BEL)
276 - Romain Langasque (FRA), Ross Fisher, Flippo Celli (ITA), Thomas Pieters (BEL)
277 - Patrick Reed (USA), Julien Guerrier (FRA), Jack Davidson
278 - Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)
