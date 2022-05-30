UrduPoint.com

Golf: Charles Schwab Challenge Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 30, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Golf: Charles Schwab Challenge scores

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Leading final-round scores on Sunday from the US PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas (x-won at first playoff hole.

USA unless noted, par-70): 271 - x-Sam Burns 71-68-67-65, Scottie Scheffler 66-65-68-72 272 - Brendon Todd 68-68-65-71 273 - Tony Finau 71-68-67-67, Davis Riley 67-67-70-69, Scott Stallings 67-64-70-72 275 - Kevin Na 67-71-68-69, Jordan Spieth 69-66-70-70, Mito Pereira (CHI) 70-66-68-71, Patrick Reed 66-66-71-72, Cam Davis (AUS) 66-68-69-72 276 - Matt Jones (AUS) 70-66-71-69, Pat Perez 67-66-72-71, John Huh 69-66-68-73277 - Tyler Duncan 71-67-72-67, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 70-70-67-70, Russell Knox (SCO) 68-68-70-71, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 68-68-69-72, Andrew Putnam 73-65-67-72, Chris Kirk 66-67-70-74278 - Viktor Hovland (NOR) 69-65-73-71, Beau Hossler 66-65-73-74.

Related Topics

USA Pereira Mito Tyler Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2022

9 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th May 2022

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

1 day ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.