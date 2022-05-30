Golf: Charles Schwab Challenge scores

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Leading final-round scores on Sunday from the US PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas (x-won at first playoff hole.

USA unless noted, par-70): 271 - x-Sam Burns 71-68-67-65, Scottie Scheffler 66-65-68-72 272 - Brendon Todd 68-68-65-71 273 - Tony Finau 71-68-67-67, Davis Riley 67-67-70-69, Scott Stallings 67-64-70-72 275 - Kevin Na 67-71-68-69, Jordan Spieth 69-66-70-70, Mito Pereira (CHI) 70-66-68-71, Patrick Reed 66-66-71-72, Cam Davis (AUS) 66-68-69-72 276 - Matt Jones (AUS) 70-66-71-69, Pat Perez 67-66-72-71, John Huh 69-66-68-73277 - Tyler Duncan 71-67-72-67, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 70-70-67-70, Russell Knox (SCO) 68-68-70-71, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 68-68-69-72, Andrew Putnam 73-65-67-72, Chris Kirk 66-67-70-74278 - Viktor Hovland (NOR) 69-65-73-71, Beau Hossler 66-65-73-74.