Golf: Czech Masters scores

Leading second round scores in the European Tour's Czech Masters at the Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, on Friday (GBR/IRL unless stated, Par 72)

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Leading second round scores in the European Tour's Czech Masters at the Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, on Friday (GBR/IRL unless stated, Par 72): 134 - Sebastian Soederberg (SWE) 70-64 135 - Sean Crocker (USA) 68-67, Adrian Meronk (POL) 68-67136 - Henrik Stenson (SWE) 67-69137 - Dean Burmester (RSA) 68-69, Soeren Kjeldsen (DEN) 70-67, Tapio Pulkkanen (FIN) 68-69, Maverick Antcliff (AUS) 67-70, Johannes Veerman (USA) 71-66, Jacques Kruyswijk (RSA) 69-68