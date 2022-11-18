UrduPoint.com

Golf: DP World Championship Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 18, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Leading second-round scores from the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, UAE, on Friday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Leading second-round scores from the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, UAE, on Friday (par 72; GBR & IRL unless stated): 132 - Matthew Fitzpatrick 65-67, Tyrrell Hatton 65-67 135 - Adria Arnaus (ESP) 67-68, Alexander Noren (SWE) 66-69 136 - Jon Rahm (ESP) 70-66, Jorge Campillo (ESP) 71-65 137 - Kurt Kitayama (USA) 68-69 138 - Tommy Fleetwood 68-70, Rasmus Hoejgaard (DEN) 68-70, Min Woo Lee (AUS) 71-67 139 - Rory McIlroy 71-68, Adrian Otaegui (ESP) 71-68, Richie Ramsay 69-70, Yannik Paul (GER) 68-71, Maximilian Kieffer (GER) 69-70 140 - Guido Migliozzi (ITA) 71-69, Romain Langasque (FRA) 71-69 141 - Adrian Meronk (POL) 70-71, Sam Horsfield 71-70 142 Victor Perez (FRA) 69-73, Ashun Wu (CHN) 78-64, Oliver Wilson 70-72, Paul Waring 70- 72 143 - Shane Lowry 73-70, Robert MacIntyre 70-73, Gavin Green (MAS) 70-73, Marcel Schneider (GER) 72-71, Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR) 73-70 Selected other144 - Viktor Hovland (NOR) 74-70145 - Ryan Fox (NZL) 73-72

