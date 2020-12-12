Golf: DP World Tour Championship scores

Leading third round scores in the European Tour's DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, United Arab Emirates on Saturday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ):Leading third round scores in the European Tour's DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, United Arab Emirates on Saturday (GBR/IRL unless stated, par 72): 205 - Laurie Canter 71 66 68, Patrick Reed (USA) 70 64 71, Matthew Fitzpatrick 68 68 69 206 - Adri Arnaus (ESP) 71 68 67, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 71 69 66, Robert Macintyre 68 72 66, Lee Westwood 70 68 68 207 Sami Valimaki (FIN) 69 69 69 208 Danny Willett 72 67 69 209 Andy Sullivan 71 71 67, Tyrrell Hatton 69 68 72 210 Branden Grace (RSA) 72 66 72, Victor Perez (FRA) 67 74 69, Martin Kaymer (GER) 69 70 71 211 Collin Morikawa (USA) 72 70 69, Brandon Stone (RSA) 73 71 67, Erik Van Rooyen (RSA) 68 73 70 Selected: 212 - Tommy Fleetwood 69 69 74 213 - Ian Poulter 74 68 71, Henrik Stenson (SWE) 70 71 72216 - Jazz Janewattananond (THA) 70 73 73afp