Golf: Dubai Invitational Scores
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 12, 2024 | 06:44 PM
Leading second-round scores from the European Tour's Dubai Invitational on Friday (par 71; GBR & IRL unless stated)
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Leading second-round scores from the European Tour's Dubai Invitational on Friday (par 71; GBR & IRL unless stated):
132: Rory McIlroy 62-70
134: Yannik Paul (GER) 64-70, Jeff Winther (DEN) 68-66
135: Thriston Lawrence (RSA) 65-70, Zander Lombard (RSA) 67-68, Jordan Smith 68-67, Tommy Fleetwood 66-69, Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN) 66-69
136: Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN) 68-68
137: Sean Crocker (USA) 67-70, Adrian Meronk (POL) 70-67, Ewen Ferguson 69-68, Adrian Otaegui (ESP) 67-70, Joost Luiten (NED) 71-66
138: Li Haotong (CHN) 68-70, Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN) 67-71, Francesco Molinari (ITA) 68-70
139: Julien Guerrier (FRA) 69-70, Richard Mansell 70-69
Recent Stories
Weekly inflation up by 1.36 pc
PSX gains 20 points
KP Govt ready for transparent conduct of elections: CM
Crackdown launched on substandard gas cylinders
Iran condemns 'arbitrary' US, UK strikes on Huthis
Punjab University students shine
Dahri urges social media users to get knowledge of cyber laws to avoid committin ..
Tapmad Secures Exclusive Streaming Rights to HD Ads-Free - Pakistan v New Zealan ..
Bilawal meets PAT leaders, visits Aitzaz Ahsan
Southee hits milestone as New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20
CPDI urges effective regulation of trans-fats in all foods, banning unhealthy fo ..
Taiwan parties mass for rallies on eve of pivotal vote
More Stories From Sports
-
Southee hits milestone as New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T201 hour ago
-
National Women's T20 Tournament to commence from 15 January2 hours ago
-
Female Umpires induction course to begin from Saturday1 hour ago
-
PG, University of Peshawar wins overall Inter-College Boys Games trophy2 hours ago
-
Southee hits milestone as New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T203 hours ago
-
Milik treble fires Juve past Frosinone and into Italian Cup semis4 hours ago
-
15-day KP Athletic camps begins in Kohat Sports Complex5 hours ago
-
Mbappe future in spotlight as Ligue 1 returns from winter break7 hours ago
-
Shelton exits Auckland Classic as outsiders reach final7 hours ago
-
New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20I match by 46 runs8 hours ago
-
Cycling: Australia's women's Tour Down Under results9 hours ago
-
Ex-England manager Eriksson says has cancer, 'a year' to live17 hours ago