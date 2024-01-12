Golf: Dubai Invitational Scores
Muhammad Rameez Published January 12, 2024 | 07:53 PM
Leading second-round scores from the European Tour's Dubai Invitational on Friday (par 71; GBR & IRL unless stated)
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024)
132: Rory McIlroy 62-70
134: Yannik Paul (GER) 64-70, Jeff Winther (DEN) 68-66
135: Thriston Lawrence (RSA) 65-70, Zander Lombard (RSA) 67-68, Jordan Smith 68-67, Tommy Fleetwood 66-69, Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN) 66-69
136: Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN) 68-68
137: Sean Crocker (USA) 67-70, Adrian Meronk (POL) 70-67, Ewen Ferguson 69-68, Adrian Otaegui (ESP) 67-70, Joost Luiten (NED) 71-66
138: Li Haotong (CHN) 68-70, Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN) 67-71, Francesco Molinari (ITA) 68-70
139: Julien Guerrier (FRA) 69-70, Richard Mansell 70-69
