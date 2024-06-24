Golf: Dutch Open Final Round Scores
Muhammad Rameez Published June 24, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Amsterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Leading scores after Sunday's final round of the European Tour's Dutch Open at The International, Amsterdam (Par 71):
273 - Guido Migliozzi (ITA) 68-69-66-70, Marcus Kinhult (SWE) 68-68-69-68, Joe Dean (ENG) 70-66-69-68 -- Migliozzi won after play-off
274 - Andrea Pavan (ITA) 68-70-71-65, Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN) 70-65-69-70
275 - Tom McKibbin (NIR) 69-70-71-65
276 - Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) 70-67-70-69, Matteo Manassero (ITA) 64-71-69-72, Thomas Aiken (RSA) 69-67-72-68
277 - Filippo Celli (ITA) 67-69-72-69, Rikuya Hoshino (JPN) 65-73-70-69, Adrian Otaegui (ESP) 69-72-69-67, Mikko Korhonen (FIN) 64-68-70-75, Johannes Veerman (USA) 71-65-76-65
278 - James Morrison (ENG) 66-68-77-67, Matt Wallace (ENG) 70-66-69-73, Marcel Schneider (GER) 69-67-72-70, Matthias Schmid (GER) 68-67-72-71, Casey Jarvis (RSA) 69-71-67-71, Joost Luiten (NED) 68-70-70-70
