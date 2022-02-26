UrduPoint.com

Golf Event Kicks-off At Rumanza Golf Club

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 26, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :The firstever of its kind golf event has been kicked off at Asia's largest Signature golf and country club Rumanza DHA here for promotion of tourism and revival of international sports in the country.

The 18 national and 12 international players were participating in the event. The event was started with tee short after registration here early morning today. The international players said that they were very happy to visit such a beautiful golf club and the arrangements here. They said that the golf club was an international standard club and added that they were feeling proud.

While giving message to other international golf players, they said that Pakistan was a safe country and players around the world should come here and enjoy the game at international golf club.

The international golf player and designer of Rumanza golf club Sir Nick Faldo while holding a press conference along with project director said that it was a proud moment for him and his team and added that the golf club was amazing. He asked the golf players to come and practice here as all facilities would be provided to them. He informed that the golf club would be completed by end of this year and first-ever international event would also be organized by next year.

Later, the players participated in the golf matches.

Sir Nick Faldo also conducted golf clinics for juniors, ladies and men regarding coaching about the game.

The prize distribution ceremony was also held on end of first day of the event.

