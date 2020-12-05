Golf: Golf In Dubai Championship Scores
Leading final-round scores from the European Tour's Golf in Dubai Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Saturday
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Leading final-round scores from the European Tour's Golf in Dubai Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Saturday (GBR & IRL unless stated/par 72): 263 - Antoine Rozner (FRA) 63-69-67-64 265 - Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA) 69-66-65-65, Francesco Laporta (ITA) 65-69-65-66, Matt Wallace 63-67-67-68, Andy Sullivan 61-66-68-70 267 - Grant Forrest 66-68-70-63 268 - Ross Fisher 63-67-68-70269 - Steven Brown 70-63-69-67, Joakim Lagergren (SWE) 67-68-67-67, Marc Warren 64-70-68-67, Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) 70-66-66-67, Niklas Lemke (SWE) 66-68-66-69270 - Clement Sordet (FRA) 68-70-66-66, Sami Valimaki (FIN) 70-68-65-67, Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN) 69-64-69-68, Max Schmitt (GER) 68-64-68-70, Renato Paratore (ITA) 68-65-65-72