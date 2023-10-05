Golf: International Series Singapore

Leading completed scores on Thursday after the first round of the International Series Singapore

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Leading completed scores on Thursday after the first round of the International Series Singapore

64 - David Puig (ESP) 67 - Chang Wei-lin (TPE), Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA), Itthipat Buranatanyarat (THA) 68 - Tomoharu Otsuki (JPN), Bio Kim (KOR), Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA), Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA), Ben Campbell (NZL), Taehee Lee (KOR), Suradit Yongcharoenchai (THA), Meenwhee Kim (KOR), Andy Ogletree (USA), Karandeep Kochhar (IND)