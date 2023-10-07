Open Menu

Golf: International Series Singapore Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published October 07, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Leading completed scores on Saturday after the third round of the International Series Singapore:

196 - David Puig (ESP) 64-66-66

205 - Eom Jae-woong (KOR) 69-67-69

206 - Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA) 68-70-68, Jack Thompson (AUS) 69-68-69

207 - Andy Ogletree (USA) 68-71-68, Lee Seung-taek (KOR) 71-67-69, Bae Yong-jun (KOR) 71-67-69, Taichi Kho (HKG) 71-67-69

208 - Miguel Tabuena (PHI) 71-71-66, Poom Saksansin (THA) 70-69-69, Tomoharu Otsuki (JPN) 68-70-70

