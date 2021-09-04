Golf: Italian Open scores

Leading third-round scores from the European Tour's Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome on Saturday (par 71/GBR & IRL unless stated):

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Leading third-round scores from the European Tour's Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome on Saturday (par 71/GBR & IRL unless stated): 200 - Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN) 66-69-65 201 - Tommy Fleetwood 66-68-67, Daniel van Tonder (RSA) 70-65-66 202 - Mikko Korhonen (FIN) 68-66-68 203 - Min Woo Lee (AUS) 64-68-71204 - Oliver Farr 69-68-67, Alexander Levy (FRA) 69-66-69, Victor Perez (FRA) 70-67-67205 - Edoardo Molinari (ITA) 65-70-70, Ross Fisher 67-71-67, Francesco Laporta (ITA) 66-70-69