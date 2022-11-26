Golf: Joburg Open scores

Leading scores after the third round of the DP World Tour (European Tour) Joburg Open, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Leading scores after the third round of the DP World Tour (European Tour) Joburg Open, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday (RSA unless stated, Par 72): 196 - Daniel Bradbury (ENG) 63-66-67 197 - Sami Valimaki (FIN) 66-65-66 199 - Daniel van Tonder 69-63-67 201 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-64-69, Casey Jarvis 67-63-71 202 - Louis de Jager 67-65-70, Romain Langasque (FRA) 65-67-70 203 - Oliver Bekker 71-67-65 204 - Jbe' Kruger 65-67-72, Todd Clements (ENG) 67-71-66, Francesco Laporta (ITA) 67-69-68 205 - Shaun Norris 70-68-67, Dylan Mostert 67-71-67, Heinrich Bruiners 71-67-67, Tom Murray (ENG) 70-69-66, J.

J. Senekal 68-71-66206 - Wilco Nienaber 67-67-72, Dale Whitnell (ENG) 68-68-70, Nathan Kimsey (ENG) 66-66-74, Craig Howie (SCO) 70-67-69207 - Simon Forsstroem (SWE) 67-69-71, Marcel Siem (GER) 70-72-65, Ricardo Gouveia (POR) 71-69-67