Golf: Jon Rahm factfile

La Jolla, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Facts about Spain's Jon Rahm, who won the 121st US Open on Sunday: Age: 26 Born: November 10, 1994 Birthplace: Barrika, Spain Home: Phoenix, Arizona, USA Height: 6-foot-2 (1.88 m) Weight: 220 Pounds (100 kg) Turned Professional: 2016 Highest World ranking: 1 Current World Ranking: 3 (will rise to 1 on Monday)Career US PGA Tour titles: 6Career major titles: 1 (2021 US Open)