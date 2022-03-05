Golf: Kenya Open scores

Leading third-round scores from the DP World Tour's Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on Saturday (GBR & IRL unless stated; par 71)

Nairobi, March 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Leading third-round scores from the DP World Tour's Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on Saturday (GBR & IRL unless stated; par 71): 199 - Ewen Ferguson 66-67-66 203 - Wu Ashun (CHN) 69-68-66, Marcus Kinhult (SWE) 71-68-64 204 - Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (ESP) 70-68-66, David Horsey 69-70-65, Jorge Campillo (ESP) 70-69-65, Matti Schmid (GER) 69-71-64205 - Masahiro Kawamura (JPN) 67-66-72, Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 69-68-68, Aaron Cockerill (CAN) 70-68-67, Thomas Detry (BEL) 71-68-66206 - Hurly Long (GER) 68-68-70, Thriston Lawrence (RSA) 69-66-71, Richard Sterne (RSA) 71-68-67, Connor Syme 69-71-66, Scott Jamieson 69-73-64