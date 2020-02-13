UrduPoint.com
Golf: LPGA Australian Open Scores

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 02:50 PM

Leading scores from the opening round of the LPGA Tour's Australian Open at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club on Thursday (USA unless stated, par 73)

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Leading scores from the opening round of the LPGA Tour's Australian Open at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club on Thursday (USA unless stated, par 73): 66 - Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG) 67 - Lee Jeong-eun (KOR), Park In-bee (KOR) 68 - Marina Alex, Amy Olsen, Jillian Hollis69 - An Ho-yu (TPE), Choi Na-yeon (KOR), Dani Holmqvist (SWE), Hsu Wei-ling (TPE), Nelly Korda, Madelene Sagstrom (SWE), Yan Jing (CHN), Kristen Gillman, Hannah Green (AUS), Kelly Tan (MAS)70 - Brittany Altomare, Dottie Ardina (PHI), Tonje Daffinrud (NOR), Manon De Roey (BEL), Georgia Hall (ENG), Kang Hae-ji (KOR), Pernilla Lindberg (SWE), Christina Kim, Minjee Lee (AUS), Stacy Lewis, Mind Muangkhumsakul (THA), Ally McDonald, Stephanie Meadow (NIR), Lizette Salas, Jasmine Suwannapura (THA)

USA Adelaide Georgia Australian Open

More Stories From Sports

