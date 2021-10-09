Golf: LPGA Founders Cup scores

Leading scores after Saturday's completion of the darkness-halted second round of the fog-delayed LPGA Founders at par-71 Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell, New Jersey (USA unless noted)

131 - Ko Jin-young (KOR) 63-68 133 - Ryu So-yeon (KOR) 67-66 135 - Lindsey Weaver 68-67 136 - Lin Xiyu (CHN) 68-68, Lexi Thompson 71-65, Chella Choi (KOR) 68-68, Jenny Shin (KOR) 68-68, Perrine Delacour (FRA) 67-69 137 - Lizette Salas 69-68, Minjee Lee (AUS) 69-68, Caroline Masson (GER) 69-68, Maria Fassi (MEX) 68-69, Yuka Saso (PHI) 67-70, Brooke Henderson (CAN) 67-70138 - Hsu Wei-ling (TPE) 72-66, Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 71-67, Lee6 Jeong-eun (KOR) 70-68, Amy Olson 70-68, Jessica Korda 69-69, Chun In-gee (KOR) 68-70, Nelly Korda 67-71139 - He Muni (CHN) 71-68, Danielle Kang 70-69, Ally Ewing 69-70, Jasmine Suwannapura (THA) 69-70, Elizabeth Szokol 68-71, Moriya Jutanugarn (THA) 68-71, Kim A-lim (KOR) 68-71, Megan Khang 68-71, Azahara Munoz (ESP) 71-68