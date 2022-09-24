Golf: LPGA NW Arkansas scores

Los Angeles, Sept 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Leading first-round scores on Friday in the PGA NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas (USA unless noted, par-71): 64 - Kim Sei-young (KOR), Lee5 Jeong-eun (KOR), Yuka Saso (JPN), Megan Khang, Ryann O'Toole, Lauren Coughlin65 - Vivian Hou (TPE), Lilia Vu (USA)66 - Charley Hull (ENG), Sophia Schubert, He Muni (CHN), Georgia Hall (ENG), Kim A-lim (KOR), Jenny Shin (KOR)