UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Golf: Nedbank Challenge Scores

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:57 PM

Golf: Nedbank Challenge scores

Leading scores after the second round of the European Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge on Friday at the par-72 Gary Player Country Club in Sun City (RSA unless noted):

Sun City, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Leading scores after the second round of the European Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge on Friday at the par-72 Gary Player Country Club in Sun City (RSA unless noted): 133 - Zander Lombard 68-65 135 - Louis Oosthuizen 63-72 137 - Thomas Detry (BEL) 66-71 138 - Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 69-69, Marcus Kinhult (SWE) 69-69139 - Joachim B Hansen (DEN) 69-70, Aaron Rai (ENG) 70-69, Jason Scrivener (AUS) 69-70140 - Nacho Elvira (ESP) 70-70, Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 71-69, Mikko Korhonen (FIN) 70-70, Guido Migliozzi (ITA) 67-73, Alvaro Quiros (ESP) 70-70, Paul Waring (ENG) 69-71, Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) 71-69

Related Topics

Ita Gary

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 5th Annual In-Vitro Ferti ..

59 minutes ago

DAFZA to showcase integrated portfolio of services ..

60 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ahmed Safi takes si ..

1 hour ago

First solar water provision scheme completed at Ch ..

2 minutes ago

Fare price counters of essential items set up in F ..

2 minutes ago

Three die, 23 injure in Balochistan separate colli ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.