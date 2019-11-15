Golf: Nedbank Challenge scores

Leading scores after the second round of the European Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge on Friday at the par-72 Gary Player Country Club in Sun City (RSA unless noted):

Sun City, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Leading scores after the second round of the European Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge on Friday at the par-72 Gary Player Country Club in Sun City (RSA unless noted): 133 - Zander Lombard 68-65 135 - Louis Oosthuizen 63-72 137 - Thomas Detry (BEL) 66-71 138 - Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 69-69, Marcus Kinhult (SWE) 69-69139 - Joachim B Hansen (DEN) 69-70, Aaron Rai (ENG) 70-69, Jason Scrivener (AUS) 69-70140 - Nacho Elvira (ESP) 70-70, Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 71-69, Mikko Korhonen (FIN) 70-70, Guido Migliozzi (ITA) 67-73, Alvaro Quiros (ESP) 70-70, Paul Waring (ENG) 69-71, Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) 71-69